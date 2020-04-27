Foster Care License suspended for Barnesville couple after child's death

We have new information on a case that involves the death of a child in Barnesville, MN.

We now know that the Minnesota Department of Human Services has temporarily suspended the Foster Care License at the home where the alleged incident happened.

Kellie Jo Anderson, 35, is in jail on suspicion of felony neglect in a case that involves the death of a child.

She is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

Authorities tell us the child was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Officials say Kyle Anderson, Kellie Jo's husband, was not arrested.

Authorities have not released any other information about the case, including the gender, age, or name of the child.

As of this Monday morning, no charges have been filed against Kellie Jo Anderson.

Here is part of the letter from the MN Department of Human Services:

Order of Temporary Immediate Suspension:

Dear Mr. and Ms. Anderson:

Based on the recommendation of Clay County Social Services, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is immediately suspending your license to provide child foster care at 1001 9th Street Southeast, Barnesville, MN.

This immediate suspension is based on a determination that children served by your program are at an imminent risk of harm.

Details of our findings are provided below.

Our next steps and your options are also detailed.

The immediate suspension goes into effect on April 25, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. After this time, you are prohibited from providing child foster care.

REASON FOR TEMPORARY IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION

There is an imminent risk of harm to persons served. On April 23, 2020, Clay County determined that a foster child in your care was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Because your program is currently being investigated by Clay County, no additional information can be released in this order.

Based on these findings, DHS cannot ensure the health and safety of the children served by your program at this time.

DHS has determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in your care are in imminent risk of harm.

Therefore, DHS is suspending your license to provide child foster care.

Legal Authority: Minnesota Statutes, section 245A.07, subdivision 2(a)(1).

