Fosston Veteran's Memorial Park adds two new statues to honor heroes

Memorial Day is the day we set aside to honor fallen veterans with gratitude and pride.

For many living in Fosston, Minnesota, the Fosston Veteran's Memorial Park is a great place to do so.

Flags, tanks, and stones with heroes names on them remind neighbors of their local servicemen and women who lost their lives in combat.

On Friday, two statues were donated to the park in remembrance of the holiday.

"You can tell it's really making a positive impact to them," Andrea Anderson of Fosston said. "And I think it educates the younger kids on the importance of honoring our veterans. So to me it's always been a time to reflect."

The park currently holds three statues and Anderson says over the next year, the community plans to add two more statues to represent each branch of the military and to honor local veterans.