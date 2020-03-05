Former treasurer charged with embezzlement of Minnesota Indian Education Association funds

A Bemidji man is facing charges of embezzlement.

Court documents say 45-year-old William Blackwell stole nearly $140,000 dollars from the Minnesota Indian Education Association.

Blackwell became treasurer for the MIEA in 2015.

The Bemidji Police Department began an investigation on Sept. 5 after receiving a report of financial crime from the MIEA.

Investigators say, they found e-mails between Blackwell and MIEA, in which Blackwell acknowledged his embezzlement and his desire to pay back the money.

He admitted that from the spring of 2016 until the summer of 2019, he had been taking cash from the organization's bank account.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or a $100,000 dollar fine.