Former Vikings Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in Car Accident

A spokesperson for Tennessee State University confirmed that former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a Car Crash over the weekend.

He was 36 years old.

According to a Montgomery County Alabama police report, Jackson was killed on Sunday April 12th when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson, who was a Quarterback Coach at Tennessee State, played nine seasons in the NFL and spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

He finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks and retired after the 2015 season.

Jackson leaves behind a wife and three children.