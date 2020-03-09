Former State Fair General Manager Mike Heffron Dies

Mike Heffron, former General Manager of the Minnesota State Fair, died Wednesday at the age of 84.

The St. Paul native started working at the State Fair in 1953 as a high school student, and became General Manager in 1977. He worked at the fair for 43 years, retiring in 1977.

In addition to his work for the fair, he also was the president of the Midwest Fairs Association and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat Heffron, and his four children.