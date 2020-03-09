Former ND Senators Dorgan, Conrad, and Congressman Pomeroy endorse Biden

Some big names in North Dakota politics are giving former Vice President Joe Biden their support.

Ahead of North Dakota’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, former all-Democratic members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation, former North Dakota Senators Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad, and former North Dakota Congressman Earl Pomeroy announced their endorsement of Joe Biden for President of the United States.

The group says Biden has supported policies that helped North Dakotans through tough times — from disaster relief for North Dakotans after extreme weather like flooding and drought, to his steadfast support of farmers and North Dakota’s agriculture economy.

The former Senators and Member of Congress released the following statement:

“We know Joe well — and throughout our decades of service with him, from floods to farms — Joe Biden has always had a listening ear, an open mind and a consistent willingness to go to the mat on behalf of North Dakota,” said former North Dakota Senators Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad, and former North Dakota Congressman Earl Pomeroy.

“When North Dakota towns from Minot to Devils Lake and the Grand Forks Red River Valley were ravaged by floods, Joe Biden was there for us, helping us rebuild more resilient than ever. When our farmers were on their backs financially and needed a partner, Joe Biden was there to help strengthen our rural economy. When our rural hospitals faced repeated shortfalls, or our rural towns faced devastating drought, Joe Biden was there. Joe Biden has always been there for North Dakota, fighting for us with the highest integrity, decency and honesty that every American deserves. Joe Biden’s been there for us — now it’s time for North Dakota to be there for him. North Dakotans need a president who will work across the aisle to deliver results for them, who respects our way of life and shares our values, and who will restore ethics and dignity to the presidency. Let’s elect Joe Biden and rebuild America.”

The endorsement of Dorgan, Conrad, and Pomeroy builds on the momentum surrounding Joe Biden’s campaign in North Dakota. Just last week, former North Dakota U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp announced her support for Biden.

