Former Gov. Schafer disagrees with Gov. Burgum over primaries

Former Republican Gov. Ed Schafer expressed a differing opinion from that of Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., on social media this week.

Our sister station, KFYR, in Bismarck sat down for an exclusive interview with Schafer about the issue.

Tuesday's primary election could reshape the power structure of the North Dakota Republican House of Representatives.

Veteran lawmakers like House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer might not be seated in January because of an expensive primary campaign directed him, primarily funded by Burgum.

"Money politics has been very difficult and my problem is when we put so much money into these races, you just keep ratcheting up the cost to get involved in politics," said Schafer.

Burgum has contributed about $1.85 million to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which has been running ads against Delzer.

Schafer says he supports Delzer, and spoke out against the effort to unseat him in a Facebook post.

"I thought it was unfair to have people disparaging his service. And certainly those falsehoods are not the Jeff Delzer that we know," said Schafer.

Burgum defended his large contribution to the political action fund.

"It's all out in the open and it's very clear that we have a vision for North Dakota and want to support candidates who also share that vision. There hasn't been something like this in North Dakota before, but my intention is that it's going to be here for a while," said Burgum.

Schafer says he still supports Burgum, even though he doesn't agree with the practices of the PAC he's contributing to.

KFYR was not able to connect with Delzer for comment.