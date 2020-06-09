Former Fargo Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson wants to correct the record about his views on race and the Fargo Police Department.

Valley News Live spoke with Osmundson Tuesday morning.

He says a recent article in a local paper made it seem as though he was talking about biases in the Police Department, but that he was actually talking about his own biases.

Osmundson shared with Valley News Live that based on his earlier comments, it could endanger the lives of officers. Osmundson says all of the "we" posted in the article should really say "me" and he apologizes for the way things were worded in the article.

Osmundson is planning to speak directly with the media on Tuesday.