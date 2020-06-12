For Ellison, Floyd case brings pressure -- and opportunity

Taking over as lead prosecutor in George Floyd's death is giving Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison a national platform to talk about race in America.

While Ellison is careful not to talk about details of the criminal cases against four Minneapolis police officers, he's using the opportunity to raise issues about police reform that he's worked on in the past.

Ellison calls the case "a soul search for the whole nation."

He's also acknowledged the pressure he's under to win convictions.

As Clarence Castile, the uncle of another black man killed by police, said, Ellison “better get the job done.”