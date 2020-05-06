Foods that will boost your mood during a pandemic

Many of us are spending much of our time at home working, learning and playing within feet from our kitchens, which probably is not the most helpful when it comes to making healthy food choices.

Dark chocolate is one of the foods can help elevate your mood and help you avoid the "Quarantine 15." (Source: CNN)

All the stress right now might make you want to indulge in a big bowl of macaroni and cheese, but there are delicious foods that can actually help elevate our moods.

Next time you head toward the kitchen, try grabbing of these mood-boosting picks!

Green veggies like spinach, brussels sprouts and broccoli are not only filling, but they are packed with folate, a B vitamin that assists with the production of serotonin, the chemical in the brain that affects our mood. Try them fresh, steamed or even roasted with a little olive oil and seasoning.

Looking for a way to alleviate depression? Put down the ice cream and pick up some yogurt or kefir. A study by the University of Virginia Health System found that the probiotics in these foods may help reduce negative thoughts.

Feeling sluggish? Grab some whole grains for an energy boost! Foods such as oatmeal, brown rice and whole grain bread are also high in fiber, so they won’t leave you crashing like foods high in sugars.

If you are craving something sweet, have a few bites of dark chocolate. It contains caffeine and flavanols that improve cognition.

Finally, if you really need a jump start, pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea instead of opening up a soda or energy drink.

Making a few of these changes may not only help you mentally, but could help you keep off the quarantine 15!

