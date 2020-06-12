Food truck vendors staying afloat during pandemic, holding drive thru only festival

The COVID-19 pandemic has put many of our favorite summer activities to a halt. Good news, the Fargo Drive-Thru Only Food Truck Festival has rolled it's way into town.

From June 12-14, you can enjoy a variety of foods and beverages. Whether you want a beer from Fargo Brewing or the Hollywood Hustle Sandwich in memory of Jay Halverson, it'll be at the North Dakota Horse Park.

There are some rules to keep in mind as you make your way in.

Mike Schmitz, Fargo Drive-Thru Only Food Truck Festival, Event Organizer says it's highly encouraged that attendees do not leave their vehicles.

- Menus will be all-digital, downloadable to your phone from Facebook, or the event's website at 701foodtrucks.com.

- One transaction for the patron's entire order (whether your order is from one or all our vendors).

- Carhops will take and deliver your order through designated vehicle orders and delivery zones.

- Credit card or exact money accepted only; no change will be given!

- Free admission complements of our event partners.

- Staff and event vendors will be responsible for wearing gloves, masks, and disinfecting anything with common touchpoints. Proof Artisan Distillers is providing hand sanitizer for the event's staff, and also making it available for sale during the event. A portion of those sales will be donated to the event's Virtual Voucher program, offering a $5 food voucher to Hospital, Fire, Police, Military and Postal personnel who attend the event.

- Carhops and delivery teams will be local service industry professionals who have not been able to work during the pandemic consistently. Remember them with your tips!

For the full menu, click here: 701foodtrucks.com