Food pantries in Grand Forks allow for more social distancing

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Grand Forks area food pantries are making necessary service changes to minimize the risk for citizens and meet increased demand.

After today, food boxes will be prepacked at all agencies to allow for more social distancing.

Below are the service requirements for each pantry along with any operational changes due to COVID-19. Local agencies will be coordinating with each other in order to best meet demand and the safety needs of the public.

Anyone who would like to donate cleaning supplies or food items for use by pantries may bring donations to the Salvation Army between 9:00am – 4:00pm, M-F.

After hours, donations may be brought to the front office at Northlands Rescue Mission. Donated items will be shared between any pantries in need.

