Flyover planned Monday in North Dakota

On Monday, May 18, a B-52H Stratofortess assigned to the Minot Air Force Base will be conducting a flyover over medical facilities in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck, and Minot.

The flyover is known as an Air Force Salute and is intended to honor front line responders in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover will consist of the B-52H Stratofortress and is scheduled to pass over Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, Altru Hospital in Grand Forks and several other hospitals in Bismarck and Minot.

Below is the tentative schedule:

1:35 p.m. St Alexius Health and Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck (South of hospitals, flying from northwest to southeast)

2:15 p.m. Sanford Medical Center Fargo (North of hospital, flying west to east)

2:30 p.m. Altru Hospital Grand Forks (West of the hospital, flying north)

3:25 p.m. Trinity Medical Center Minot (West of hospital, flying north along US-83)

The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, to include air shows, national-level sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday. Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain lethality and readiness; they are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.

