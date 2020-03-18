Florists create special bouquet with toilet paper

When you order a bouquet for that special someone in your life, what comes to mind? Roses? Lilies? How about toilet paper?

The owners of Blossom Events and Florist say they’re not your typical flower shop. David and Bart Faulkner say they’re coupon-cutters and were already stocked up on toilet paper when stores started selling out.

They created the special edition toilet paper bouquet and posted a photo of it online last week. The picture solicited hundreds of comments and calls from across the nation.

“Same concept. It has greenery, it has water, it has a vase, it has a ribbon. Lots of mechanics on the inside,” Faulkner said. “It took a lot of labor. You just can’t make tissue paper look pretty. You just can’t.”

David and Bart say they’ve only sold a couple of the bouquets so far.