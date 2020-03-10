Flakoll running again for North Dakota Senate seat

Tim Flakoll, a Republican state senator from Fargo and an education administrator, speaks on Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, during his interview for the job of chancellor of North Dakota's university system, held in the conference room of the Horizon Building on the Bismarck State College campus in Bismarck, N.D. Flakoll was one of four finalists for the job who was interviewed Wednesday by a search committee, which decided to forward the names of all four hopefuls to the North Dakota Board of Higher Education for final interviews. At the far table are two search committee members, Dean Bresciani, left, president of North Dakota State University, and Joe Rothschiller, right, president of the Steffes Corp. of Dickinson, N.D. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel)
FARGO, N.D. (AP) A former North Dakota senator has announced his intention to take his old seat back.

Tim Flakoll said Monday he's running for the District 44 seat in Fargo, an area he represented from 1998 to 2016.

While previously serving in the Senate, the Republican was elected with bipartisan support to serve as President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

Democrat Merrill Piepkorn has held the seat since 2017. Flakoll is provost for the Tri-College University system.

He says he would partner with Gov. Doug Burgum's administration to improve health care, provide tax reform and create more jobs.

 