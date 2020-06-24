Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is reporting five new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,397.

The new daily death rate is lower than it has been in previous days. Of the 1,397 deaths, 1,102 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 35 of the deaths are listed as COVID-19 probable, meaning a positive test result isn't on file.

304 new cases are reported in the state, bringing the active cases to 2,659.

340 people are in the hospital with the virus, with 160 of them in the ICU.

29,707 Minnesotans no longer need isolation and are considered recovered.