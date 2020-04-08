Five more COVID-19 deaths in MN

Five more people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 39.

The state is also reporting 85 new cases, bringing total positive cases reported to 1,154.

Of all those cases, 632 people have recovered and no longer need isolation.

135 people are in the hospital from the virus, with 64 of those patients in the ICU.

Clay County is now recording 20 positive cases, still leading the northwestern part of the state for the most positive cases. Beltrami is coming in at second in the region with six positive cases.

