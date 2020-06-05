Five deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting five more deaths and 40 new cases of COVID-19.

One death was in Grand Forks County. The four other deaths were in Cass County. There were also 32 new cases of coronavirus in Cass County.

There have now been 71 deaths in North Dakota.

30 people are currently in the hospital.

2,745 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota.

2,242 people have recovered.

The active case count in the state is 432.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (6/5):

Individuals who died with COVID-19:

• Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

• Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

• Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health

conditions.

• Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health

conditions.

• Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Counties with new positive cases:

• Burleigh County - 2

• Cass County – 32

• Mercer County – 1

• Richland County – 1

• Sioux County – 1

• Stutsman County – 1

• Ward County - 2

By the numbers:

107,509 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,624 total tests from yesterday)

76,856 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,112 unique individuals from yesterday)

74,111 – Total Negative (+1,073 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,745 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)

A duplicative case reported yesterday from Cass County was removed from the total.

1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

180 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

2,242 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)

71 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)

