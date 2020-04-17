Five Moorhead officers recognized for life-saving measures

Five officers from Moorhead Police are being applauded for their service after each helped save someone who otherwise would have died, Chief Shannon Monroe said.

Chief Monroe says in the last two weeks four of his officers helped with either CPR or AED shock therapy to revive someone, while another officer saved a woman from jumping off the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Moorhead.

“All of these things are up-close and personal human contact, and you have this unknown of the COVID-19, and to me it’s just extra special. I’m very proud of them for continuing to do their job without fear of things that could happen to them," Chief Monroe said.

Chief Monroe says a formal ceremony to honor officers Nick Bjorndahl, Officer Brian Dahl, K9 Officer Mike Fildes, Officer Jessica Horn, and Officer Cuyler Johnson will take place once COVID-19 precautions are over.

