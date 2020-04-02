First responders trying to stay healthy while keeping community safe

While many things have come to a halt in an effort to fight COVID-19, emergencies have not which has left first responders in an even more dangerous position.

“Our end goal is to make sure our community is safe and in order for our community to be safe, we have to be safe,” Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police said.

Like most businesses in the Valley, our local first responders are changing their protocols to stay safe when out in the community.

“Every day’s a learning experience,” Deric Swenson with Moorhead Police said.

Dispatchers are now screening 911 calls for COVID-19 symptoms while responders are on their way to the scene.

“And if that’s the case, they’re telling our officers who are responding so that way they can take appropriate precautions such as wearing their masks, wearing gowns, wearing gloves, wearing eye protections,” Schindeldecker said.

F-M ambulance says if a patient is unresponsive and can’t be screened responders act like the patient is positive fully gearing up before entering the situation

“Even when our crews respond, they still start their assessment at six feet away if at all possible,” Kristi Engelstad with F-M Ambulance said.

However, wearing protective gear can’t always be the case for firefighters and police when dealing with dangerous incidents. Which is partly why Fargo Police now have on-call reserve officers ready to patrol in case a current officer gets exposed.

“Let's say we have a group of officers, maybe two three officers that are exposed during their shift. We have to get them into the decontamination room at the P.D., and them get them home and quarantined,” Schindeldecker said.

Fargo Police have a minimum of 13 officers on staff during both of their shifts. Schindeldecker says during the day shift there are 13 additional on-call reserve officers, and 12 during the night shift.

Moorhead Police say they also have plans in place in case one of their officers is exposed as well.

“In case officers get contaminated, we have a second set of uniforms. We’ve also ordered in scrubs so they can put scrubs on if they have to get their uniform dirty,” Swenson said.

Both Fargo and Moorhead police say they are also limiting how many squad cars transport people to jail or detox.

“If it’s a situation where maybe a ticket is more appropriate than jail, we’re going to try and limit the amount of people we bring to the jail,” Swenson said.

All local law enforcement agencies say they are no longer responding in person to non-emergent calls. Instead, they are taking as many as possible reports over the phone to limit person-to-person interaction.