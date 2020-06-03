First meeting between protest organizers and city leaders signals change

“We are celebrating our victory. We feel that our voices have been heard. We were able to successfully get the ears and the eyes of our leaders in one room," said Angelina Zokego, one of the Peaceful March for George Floyd organizers.

In a meeting that lasted nearly 4 hours, city leaders from the FM area met with demonstrators to discuss racial inequalities. Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd says this community won't allow people to tear down what they've worked so hard to build up.

"There were some really difficult conversations going on in here," said Judd. "It got intense, as they should.”

Organizers of Peaceful March for George Floyd said their mission was to be heard by city leaders, and it was accomplished Wednesday. This prompted them to call Friday's protest a celebration. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says it's about making people feel safe. On Saturday, he made an emergency declaration after people were seen vandalizing and looting downtown businesses.

"We’re gonna celebrate lots of things. Our diversity, our differences, our things that have pulled us as well together," said Mahoney.

Organizers say this is only the first step of a long journey to equality, but are pleased with Wednesday's progress.

"We also took a small step forward today," said Wess Philome, one of the protest organizers. "We were able to meet with the minds and decision-makers in Fargo and we felt heard and we have now begun the process of healing and the progress that's going to come forward."

Fargo's police chief and school superintendent were also at Wednesday's meeting. The group plans to post more information about the event on Facebook.

