First case of "Community Spread" Covid-19 confirmed in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed a new case of Covid-19 in Morton County, and for the first time in the state, the source of infection is unknown.

The patient in the Morton County Case, a woman in her mid-30s, has no history of travel, and has not made contact with anyone else with a confirmed case.

She is self-isolating at home and is not hospitalized.

The Department of Health is now working to find other individuals who may have come in contact with the patient while she was symptomatic.

Those individuals will then be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

There are now six patients in North Dakota with confirmed cases of Covid-19.