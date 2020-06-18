First all-electric patrol motorcycle added to Fargo Police Dept.

A cop on a motorcycle is not a new thing, but this type of motorcycle is new to the FPD.

Fargo Police are adding the first 100% electric patrol bike to their fleet.

Cass County Electric partnered with the Fargo Park District and Fargo Police Department to make it happen.

Officials say when Josh Marvig became the first Fargo park officer, they knew there was a need for a better way to patrol the parks.

Cass County Electric also has two electric vehicles in its fleet: a 100% electric Chevy Bolt and a plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander.