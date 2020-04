Fargo FIrefighters responded to a fire at 1136 22nd St. S. Saturday night.

At 8:03 p.m. firefighters were dispatched for a report of a deck on fire.

Once on scene, firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and contain it to only the deck.

All occupants of the building were evacuated and there were no injuries.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

The damage is estimated at $2,000.