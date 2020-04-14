Fire destroys vintage Jeep, shed south of Otter Tail County

A shed, vintage Jeep and miscelaneous tools are destroyed after an intense fire Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department says it started just after midnight at a shed near Miltona, which is just south of the Otter Tail County, Douglas County line.

When deputies arrived on scene, the shed was fully engulfed in flames. Miltona and Parkers Prairie fire departments put out the flames.

Authorities say inside the shed was a 1975 CJ Jeep, maple syrup inventory and equipment, and some tools.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the sheriff's department says it doesn't look suspicious.