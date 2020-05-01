Fire danger very high or high in most North Dakota counties

The North Dakota Forest Service says the fire danger is very high or high in most counties across the state.

The rating is a forecast of the potential for non-agricultural grasslands to catch fire.

Many burn bans have been issued across North Dakota because of the conditions.

The rating was very high or high in all but five of North Dakota’s 53 counties.

In 2019, 6,302 acres were burned by wildfires in the state.

Of those 484 wildfires, 463 were caused by humans and were preventable.

Leading causes of preventable wildfires were debris burning, equipment use and smoking.