Fire danger 'high' or 'very high' in ND

It could be a troublesome day for fire crews in North Dakota, as the state Forest Service has issued a 'very high' or 'high' fire danger for the entire state.

In a release, the Forest Service says 'very high' fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes and, immediately after ignition, spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity.

Many areas of the state are under a burn ban, including Stutsman, Dickey, McIntosh and Rolette counties on the eastern side of the state as of Friday, April 17.

The North Dakota Forest Service says In 2019, 6,302 acres were reported as burned by wildfires. The majority of the fires were caused by humans and were preventable.

Leading causes of preventable wildfires in the state of North Dakota in 2019 were debris burning (223 wildfires started), equipment use (70 wildfires started), and smoking (22 wildfires started).