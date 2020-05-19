Fire damages Brainerd City Hall

Fire damaged a portion of Brainerd City Hall on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Video posted to social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from the roof of the building.

Mayor Dave Badeaux tells KARE 11 the building is currently undergoing a large remodeling project, and a crew was working on the roof at the time. According to a news release from the city, contractors were working on the HVAC system at the time.

The city said firefighters arrived within four minutes of receiving the call, and had the fire contained within 10 minutes, while battling the flames and high wind at the time.

Badeaux said the fire was contained to the roof, but the third floor did receive some smoke and water damage.

The mayor said about 30 employees were in the building Monday, but as the fire happened over the lunch hour, only 10 employees were inside at the time. All were able to evacuate safely.

"Thank you to our first responders for their rapid response. They definitely contained the situation and lessened the damage," Badeaux said in a statement. "We are glad that everyone is safe. Buildings can be rebuilt. Lives are what matter."

Brainerd city offices have been closed to walk-in traffic since April 1, due to the coronavirus pandemic.