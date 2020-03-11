Crews respond to reports of fire at West Fargo business

Crews responded to reports of a furnace fire in the 2200 block of 2nd Ave E in West Fargo on Wednesday.

A caller said that a ceiling furnace heating unit had fallen from and caught fire.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller said the unit was a gas powered furnace that was mounted in the roof. Fuller says it appears there was a malfunction in the gas line that overpowered the furnace produced flames.

The building is home to the Center for Avian Adoption and Rescue. All the birds inside are said to be okay.