West Fargo firefighters called out to overnight fire

The West Fargo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just before 4 Thursday morning.

Officials say the home on 3rd Ave. NW is salvageable after a fire broke out from the garage. They say flames did damage the outside structure of the house and broke a few windows.

A van outside of the house is also a total loss.

Three fire engines, an ambulance and at least two police cars were on scene.

Officials say the family was able to get out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.