Fire causes significant damage to a North Fargo apartment

Fire significantly damaged a ground floor apartment and smoke spread to several others in North Fargo tonight.

It happened at 2814 7th Street North. Firefighters not only battled flames and smoke, they were kept busy rescuing several people in nearby apartments.

We have learned that crews used multiple ladders to reach people on the second and third floors. Neighbors told us that one man jumped from a balcony above before fire crews could get to him.

Neighbor Sheena Azure says the situation was unbelievable, and that she was shaking, screaming and scared for the people involved in the incident.

The Red Cross was called to the scene. We have not heard yet on injuries or the full extent of damage.