Fire Marshal: north Fargo apartment blaze was intentionally set

An apartment building fire that injured and displaced several residents was intentionally set, according to the Fargo Fire Marshal.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 2814 7th St N on April 23. Several were rescued and a ground floor apartment was severely damaged.

Valley News Live obtained a video showing one man jumping from a balcony before firefighters arrived.

According to Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson, no other details could be released on the incident because there is a criminal investigation.