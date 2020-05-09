Fertile, Minn. honoring graduating seniors

An ending many graduating high school seniors could have never imagined.

Still, school districts like Fertile Minnesota's are getting creative--going above and beyond--to give these seniors the send-off they deserve.

It hasn't been easy for families like the Erickson's with a graduating senior at home.

'It is frustrating to have all of these plans and they just get put on halt," mom Patricia Erickson says. "We are just trying to do like everyone else--take it one day at a time."

The Erickson's have spent their whole lives in Fertile.

Dad, Matt, is a part of the school board and son, Emery, is a graduating senior.

They say they're missing out on special moments.

"As a school board member, if you have a graduating son or daughter, you get to hand them their diploma," Matt Erickson says. "I won't get to do that in a traditional sense."

But it's a little easier for the Erickson's knowing the community has their back.

Thirty-five senior portraits line a mile stretch on Main St. With the help of the community and parents, the school was able to raise the money.

"It's very heartwarming," Patricia says. "It's fun to see the unique things people come up with."

The support doesn't end there.

The town turned on their lights for these graduating seniors--from the football field, neighbors' porch lights, to law enforcement vehicles.

What's more--the school's principal and athletic director came up with the 20-20 challenge.

It involves running 20 20 yard dashes on the school's football field to show your love for the graduating class.

They'll be doing it again on Monday and encourage others to do the same.

The Erickson's say it's overwhelming to see the support for graduating seniors like their own.