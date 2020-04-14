Fergus Falls police issue scam warning

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live)- The Fergus Falls Police Department is warning the public about a scam involving the purchase of vehicles and farming equipment.
The Scammers have used the names TNT Transportation and now Fergus Transportation.
These businesses are not involved with or a party to the scammers.
Fergus Falls Police are not conducting any investigation regarding these scams, however there is an investigation with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Evidence suggests suspects are likely located overseas.