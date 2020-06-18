Fergus Falls man sentenced to 19 years in prison for killing brother

A Minnesota man is serving 19 years in prison for killing his brother last year.

Nicholas Patrick Hauge, 29 of Fergus Falls pleaded guilty on March 17 to murder in the second degree - intentional, according to court records.

On June 2, a judge sent him to the Minnesota Department of Corrections St. Cloud unit for a 19 year prison sentence.

Hauge was originally arrested June 2 of 2019 for murdering his 19-year-old brother Timothy Hauge.

Court Documents showed law enforcement found Timothy passed out on the lawn of a home in Fosston.

Polk County deputies said Nicholas Hauge had blood on his arms and a strong smell of alcohol. He was immediately placed in handcuffs.

Investigators later discovered a landscaping block about 20 yards from Timothy's body. It had blood on it and an autopsy report revealed Timothy died due to extensive blunt force trauma to the head.

Hauge was originally charged with two counts of murder, but one was dismissed after he pleaded guilty.