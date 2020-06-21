Fergus Falls man dies in motorcycle crash

The Minnesota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Fergus Falls man.

On Friday, June 19, troopers say a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on interstate 94 at 150th Street in IWilkin County.

The motorcycle lost control, the driver fell off, skidded and struck the cable median barrier.

The driver, who has not been identified, is listed as a 45 year-old man from Fergus Falls.