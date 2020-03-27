Fergus Falls companies now making critical healthcare supplies

Two companies in Fergus Falls are coming together to produce healthcare products that are in critical need right now.

Excel Plastics will now be making plastic face shields for Fergus Falls healthcare providers. That company normally makes point of purchase displays for merchandising.

In a press release, the company said it expects to produce 4,000 face shields.

Another company helping out healthcare workers is Shortex Products. That company says it is going to start producing protective hospital gowns. Shortex Products normally produces boat and lift covers.

These companies are also working to connect with more regional healthcare organizations to get them the resources they need.