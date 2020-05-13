Fergus Falls Band Director creates special video for seniors

As the school year is coming to a close, this year is unlike any other as teachers continue to work remotely, away from their students.

This also means graduating seniors are experiencing a different kind of ceremony. Schools like Fergus Falls are celebrating virtually.

High school Band Director Scott Kummrow was recording each part of “Pomp and Circumstance” to be played during the virtual ceremony when he had an idea.

“As I was getting ready for the second video, I was like you know what, if I did a costume for every single one of these videos, I started thinking about my band students and my 20 seniors in particular, and I was like they would get a kick out of it if I did this,” said Kummrow.

After two days of work, the band director recorded all 22 parts and sent the video to his seniors with specialized messages attached.

“It got a little grueling after a while, that constant changing of instruments,” Kummrow said. “My face muscles got really confused and I actually had a window of time where I couldn’t play anything. My face couldn’t take it.”

He says we have to find silver linings during challenging times. Even though seniors don’t get the typical graduation, he wants to celebrate them.

“I think they appreciated it because they mean a lot to me and their time in our program means a lot, and again that’s what this was for,” Kummrow said.

Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake says this is a true representation of how teachers and staff have gone above and beyond during this time.

“The fact that he loves his students so much that he would go to that much time and effort to make something truly special in remembering our students and honoring them at graduation,” Drake said.

Watch Kummrow’s full video on YouTube.

