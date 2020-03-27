Federal prisons struggle to combat growing COVID-19 fears

The federal Bureau of Prisons is struggling to manage the growing coronavirus pandemic as advocates and even prison guards call for major reforms to head off a potential outbreak behind bars.

Ten inmates and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Inmates, correction officers, lawyers and advocates tell The Associated Press there’s widespread fear among inmates and staff members that the virus could spread rapidly within the prisons.

The bureau has been plagued for years by violence, misconduct and staffing shortages. The bureau’s director says the low number of confirmed cases is a testament to "effective planning and execution.”