Fed announces programs to provide up to $2.3 trillion in additional lending

The Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support American households and businesses, as well as local governments, as they deal with the coronavirus.

The Fed said Thursday that it is activating a Main Street Lending Program authorized by the $2.3 trillion economic relief bill pass by Congress last month.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed’s role was to “provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity.”

This comes as the U.S. government is set to report another shocking level of unemployment claims.

With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948.

They paint a picture of a job market that is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 20 million American may lose jobs this month.