Favorable flood forecast gives relief to Fargo-Moorhead area

While leaders in Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, have been taking steps to limit the coronavirus, it appears they won't have to deal with a significant flood on top of the pandemic.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney tells KFGO radio that a near-perfect snowmelt in the last couple of weeks and below-average precipitation has him breathing easier in a year when the Red River Valley received record moisture from September through February.

National Weather Service models are showing a crest between 34 and 35 feet, or about 17 feet above flood stage.

That would shut down some roads and bridges but would not require the cities to place sandbags.