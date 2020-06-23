Fatal ATV Crash in Cass County

One man is dead after an ATV crash in Cass County, Sunday night.

Cass County Sheriff office responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence in Woodrow Township, rural Longville MN.

EMS arrived and began treating a 57-year-old male, of Eden Prairie. Officials then learned that he had been involved in an ATV crash earlier in the evening. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the victim died from his injuries.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.