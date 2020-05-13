Farmers using social media to sell products amidst coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed meatpacking plants nationwide and prices are climbing.

Now, people worried about a shortage are turning to the source for their products.

In a lifetime of farming, Dale Bellefy has faced many challenges. The pandemic isn't one he could have predicted.

"The biggest problem we are having is that the lockers are full," Bellefy says. "We can't get our cattle in to be butchered."

Packed ranches and feedlots, offset by empty market shelves. The window for farmers like Bellefy is small.

Farmers are eager to find local buyers and consumers are eager to stock their freezers.

"There's no shortage of animals to produce food," Bellefy says. "It's just a matter of getting the food from the farm to the plate."

About 200 cattle roam Bellefy's ranch in Bagley, Minnesota.

Like many farmers, he's skipping the middleman and using Craigslist to sell his product.

The backlog in the livestock supply chain has his phone ringing off the hook.

"I'm starting to get a waiting list of people wanting meat," he says. "Every locker is full and some butcher shops are booked out as far as January."

In the meantime, Bellefy says shoppers might find a better deal buying directly from farmers.

The bottom line is, supply is tight and demand is high.

Until processors are fully back online, prices will continue to climb.

Bellefy says after the processing fee from the meat plant, it's about four dollars per pound of beef.