Fargo's first in-person graduation since pandemic

This is a big weekend! Over the next couple of days, tens of thousands of diplomas will be handed out to graduates. That includes Friday night's events involving Fargo and West Fargo's students. The Class of 2020 from Woodrow Wilson High School got the weekend of celebrations started.

Woodrow had a CDC safe in-person red-carpet-diploma celebration. They had 43 graduates walk the carpet between 5:30 and 8:00 p.m.

Here are more details on this weekend's graduations in Fargo:

Davies High School: May 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Davies High School football stadium

YouTube Live Link: https://youtu.be/EyNFnBzQDOY

North High School: May 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the North High School football stadium

YouTube Live Link: https://youtu.be/sx2zMEZ2Sa4

South High School: May 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at South High School football stadium

YouTube Live Link: https://youtu.be/3HU2c5KRPpA

Here are more details on this weekend's graduations in West Fargo:

West Fargo High School > May 31 @ 1:00 PM @ WFHS Football Field

Sheyenne High School > May 31 @ 4:00 PM @ SHS Football Field