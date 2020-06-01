Fargo woman stabbed boyfriend in groin after confrontation about other women, court documents say

A Fargo woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the groin over the weekend.

32-year-old Terin Stately is charged with one count of murder with intent.

Court documents say police were called to the 1600 block of 33rd Ave. S. for a man who had been stabbed. Officers later found Keanan Poitra bleeding heavily in the apartment hallway. Poitra was later pronounced dead.

Court documents state Poitra was stabbed in the groin, severing his femoral artery.

Stately told officers Poitra was her boyfriend, but she didn't know what happened to him. She said when Poitra came home just after three Saturday morning, he began bleeding and she didn't know why. Documents say Stately changed her story multiple times, but continued to tell officers she didn't know what happened to Poitra.

Court documents say Stately's roommate, Russell Thornton told officers he was in his room the entire time. Thornton said he came out of his room around three Saturday morning and saw Poitra bleeding and that Stately was screaming for help. Thornton told officers he immediately called 911 and tried to carry Poitra down the stairs to his vehicle, but was unable to do so.

When officers executed a search warrant on the apartment, officers found a bloody knife concealed in the garbage can. When officers told Stately they found the knife, documents say her story changed again.

Stately told officers she was involved in a physical altercation with Poitra after she confronted him about other women. Stately said she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and held it up towards Poitra so he would stay away from her.

Stately told officers she didn't know she hit Poitra, but admitted to putting the knife in the garbage.