Fargo woman says items from her daughter's gravesite keep getting stolen

A Fargo woman contacted our Whistleblower Hotline saying she’s disheartened that items from her daughter’s gravesite are being taken.

It’s happening at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo.

“I mean probably 20 years...that it's been happening. Over and over and over again, so I guess I just take it for granted now that I need to bring something new,” Paula Nelson said.

Nelson said she would drop off sentimental items that would cost $30, but now she’s resorted to plastic flowers. She wishes it would just stop.

From Memorial Day until Labor Day, people are allowed to place items at graves.

The cemetery’s manager Katie Paxton said during the summer months they’ve had an issue with thefts. They get between two to five reports about this issue.

“I really wish I knew who was doing it, so we could give the family a little peace of mind,” Paxton said.

Paxton expressed sadness that these things are occurring at a place where people grieve for loved ones.

Riverside Cemetery has surveillance cameras in certain areas, but Paxton said it’s hard covering the entire cemetery.

The cemetery recommends calling police if any of your items end up missing.