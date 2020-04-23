Fargo woman hosts neighborhood concert to support local musicians

Like many people, local musicians are without a job.

Gigs across the country and here at home have been canceled.

But, a local woman found a unique way to support her local musician friends. She hired them to put on a concert in her driveway for her neighbors to enjoy from a safe distance.

Audra Mehl paid Lars Hegland and Brianna Helbling to set up in her front yard and play music for the neighborhood.

Spectators enjoyed the music from their front yards and others from the comforts of their car.

Mehl said she organized the outdoor neighborhood concert to help support musicians who haven't been able to play shows because of social distancing. She is also challenging others to do the same.