Fargo woman goes above and beyond, spreading kindness to strangers in the Valley

A Fargo woman is making sure that there's goodness to be found even in darker times.

It's amazing how far a giving heart and 400 dollars can go.

That's all Emma Bartelson needed to spread kindness to strangers in the Valley.

"What a better time to do it," she says. "Get some people together and spread some joy."

With donations and money from her store, she and a group of friends set out.

Starting at the mall, where they handed out 12 bouquets and posted over 100 positive sticky notes.

That's just the beginning. They took treats to Fargo Police, fire and emergency crews, a trucking company and hospitals.

"Food, litter, toys to animal shelters and toiletries to the women's shelters," Bartelson says.

They also put 30 dollars in baggies, placing them at grocery stores with notes saying "treat yourself" and "have a good day."

"I love Fargo and it's a place that feels like home," she says. "Everyone is so nice. We have such a great community."

For all the strangers, it was a surprise. One received with a lot of joy.

"I think we all could use a little kindness, especially during this time," she says. "It's so easy to make someone's day."

Bartelson says kindness is a gift everyone can afford and that by making someone's day, you'll make your own.