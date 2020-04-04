Fargo woman giving birth to baby for China family during pandemic

Bringing a child into the world is an undoubtedly exciting time.

But, there are a lot of stressors involved, especially during a worldwide pandemic.

A Fargo woman is having a baby next week--there’s just one problem.

The baby belongs to a family on the other side of the globe.

“I’m a gestational carrier and the intended parents of the baby are Chinese, living in China,” she says.

The china family has been trying to have a child of their own for nearly a decade.

The day they’ve all been waiting for is fast approaching.

“To get this close, within months of being able to meet him, and then not being able to get here is awful.”

The coronavirus pandemic has not only made it tough but nearly impossible, to get into the U.S.

Meaning the family will not be able to get here in time for their child’s birth.

“They do not want the gestational carrier caring for the baby because of attachment issues and it makes the whole process messy.”

In the meantime, this Fargo woman says the baby boy will go home with friends of the family that live in California.

They’re in Fargo now, waiting for him.

“This process has not been standard in any way, shape or form.”

Pregnancy during this time has prepped her to expect the unexpected.

She adds all that matters is that the baby is healthy and she can’t wait for the day he finally gets to go home with his family.