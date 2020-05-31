Fargo woman accused of killing boyfriend

Fargo Police have arrested Terin Rene Stately, 32, on murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Police say they were called to a disturbance around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1600 block of 33 Avenue South.

When officers arrived they found a man with a "serious stab wound."

The man was identified as Keanen Joseph Poitra, 27, from Fargo. Poitra was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police they immediately detained Stately, Poitra's girlfriend, and after investigation placed her under arrest for murder.